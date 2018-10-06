Pulse.com.gh logo
‘Okada’ riders apprehend hit-and-run driver in Accra


  • Published:
But for the timely intervention of some commercial motorbike (okada) riders, a taxi driver who hit a woman after making an unauthorised U-turn on the Graphic Road in Accra, would have escaped from his dastardly act.

The driver, Atsu Adatsi, made the turn near the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Station E, around the Graphic Communications Group Limited Head Office and in the process, knocked down a groundnut seller, Ms Charlotte Debrah, yesterday.

Instead of stopping to attend to the victim, Adatsi sped off in his taxi with registration number GE-5553-15 but was pursued and apprehended by the okada riders who ply their trade around the Yellow Cab Bus Stop.

After catching up on him, the good Samaritans escorted the driver back to the accident spot where they handed him over to a police officer close by.

Victim

Ms Debrah, a mother of three, was rushed to the Odorna Medical Centre for first aid before she was referred to the Adabraka Polyclinic for further treatment.

When the Daily Graphic visited the polyclinic at about 1:30p.m., Ms Debrah was still receiving treatment.

According to her, “I was walking when I suddenly felt something heavy hit me on my lower back. I found myself on the street and when I tried raising my head, I noticed a car turning to speed away,” she stated.

Police custody

At the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Accra, Corporal Thomas Morton told the Daily Graphic that the suspect had been placed in custody, pending further investigations.

He explained that although the suspect had written his statement for the police, they were still awaiting the recovery of Ms Debrah for her to assist in investigations.

Mr Morton commended the motorcycle riders for their immense efforts in helping to arrest the suspect.

