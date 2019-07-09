Delivery riders always tell ridiculous stories about why an item is delivered late and are mostly unapologetic. These excuses result in frustration and low productivity in the long run.

Some believe they can save themselves the drama by picking up their own order, however, the thought of staying in traffic for over two hours just for a GHC20 purchase is enough deterrence, which leaves delivery as the only stress-free option.

We are excited to announce the launch of Okada Ghana app, a revolution in the courier services industry which has a bold mission to create the largest and most trusted online store and delivery network of goods across African cities.

The app was launched on Monday, 12th June 2019 and is available for download on the Google Play Store for android and the Apple Store for iOS. There is currently a promotion of 50% discount on any first order and free delivery if you share your promo code with a friend. There are several vendor shops and restaurants soon to be enlisted on the app.

The app is user friendly and easy to navigate, right from placing your order to delivery. The advanced mapping functionality of the app differentiates it from any other delivery service; it allows you to track your delivery rider in real time.

In addition, every Okadagh rider recruited is highly qualified and equipped with the requisite training to deliver excellently, whiles building good relations with customers. Our riders are obliged to comply strictly with all road traffic regulations. In furtherance of our avowed commitment to responsible and safe riding, every Okadagh rider is distinctly branded with a unique four (4) digit number for reference in case of any complaints or feedback.

Okada.com Limited (operators of Okadagh), is a registered business and regulated by the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission as a large scale domestic courier services provider.

Download the Okadagh app today and experience the speed of delivery. You may contact them on 0559047991/2 for any enquiries.

Okada Ghana – You order, we deliver.

Credit: Now Available Africa