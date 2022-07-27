RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Okudzeto Ablakwa celebrates wife as she graduates with a masters degree in law

Authors:

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa took to social media to celebrate the graduation of his wife Nuhela Seidu.

Okudzeto Ablakwa and wife, Nuhella Seidu
Miss Seidu graduated with a LL.M. Degree & two certificates of specialisation in Business Law & Intellectual Property Law from the University of California, Berkeley.

In a post celebrating the feat of his wife, the Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs said her feat inspires their daughter.

“Congratulations to my dearest & ever adorable Nuhela on her graduation from #UCBerkeley where she earned an LL.M. Degree & two certificates of specialisation in Business Law & Intellectual Property Law. I couldn’t be prouder, babes.

“Keep inspiring our amazing daughter”, he tweeted.

Nuhella who holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon before heading the Ghana Law School, worked with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Choice FM, Metro TV and also hosted a Law Express show which was aired on Gh One TV.

The Aggrey Memorial Senior High School old student is not new to being in a high profile political family because her father is M.A. Seidu, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa Central, who is respected in the party.

The couple who have been reported to have tied the knot in 2011 at a private ceremony in Wa are blessed with two children, boy and a girl.

Evans Annang

