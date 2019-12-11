According to him, the decision to create new regions has rather brought ethnic divisions among Ghanaians.

Mr. Ablakwah was speaking at a public forum held in Ho in the Volta region on Sunday, December 9, 2019.

MP for North Tongu constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwah

“That notion that to develop in Ghana, to industrialise in Ghana, to get to the next level, to increase our per capital, our GDP and all of that, we should have more districts … should be discarded immediately,” he said.

“Having more districts is not what will industrialise Ghana, it’s not going to bring development and we’ve gotten to a time where politicians should be bold, it’s just like a father; it’s not everything your child asks that you give your child. We spent more on trying to set up that district and feed their bureaucracy and more people on the payroll at the expense of the taxpayer…”

The six new regions were created following a successful referendum held last year in all involved areas.

To this end, the Savannah, North East, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Oti regions were birthed.

However, Mr. Ablakwa believes the creation of the new regions has brought ethnic divisions rather than development.

“It is that same notion that has led to new regions; Ghana do we need sixteen regions? Our brothers and sisters in Oti, are they still not agitating, are they still not agitating for their roads, what difference has it made after they voted?

“And my fear, really, is that these things we’re doing, more regions, more districts, is rather sharply dividing us on ethnic grounds which is very, very dangerous,” he added.