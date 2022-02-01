RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Okudzeto-Ablakwa ‘schools’ government on how to raise GHS6.9bn without introducing e-levy

Authors:

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa has come up with an alternative for the e-levy.

Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa
Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa

The Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government can raise the estimated GHS6.9bn without introducing the controversial e-levy.

Recommended articles

In a post on social media, Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa suggested nine ways of getting the money which includes many budget cuts to government agencies.

Read his nine proposals to the Akufo-Addo government below

1) Take out GHS2billion from the GHS3.1billion allocated to the Office of Government Machinery;

2) Suspend the allocation to GAT and immediately GHS1billion becomes available for government;

3) Negotiate with IPPs and reduce their allocation from GHS4billion to GHS3billion;

4) Review the nebulous GhanaCARES programme and save another GHS1billion;

5) Cut the Contingency Vote down to GHS293,007,000 and free up some GHS700million;

MP for North Tongu constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwah
MP for North Tongu constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwah Pulse Ghana

6) Agenda 111 remains a knee-jerk utopia, pull the brakes and save GHS518million;

7) Slash by half the allocation to the National Security Ministry and gain some GHS400million;

8)Parliament should readily sacrifice some GHS200million from its GHS600million allocation;

9) Place on hold the hazy Mortgage Financing Scheme at the Ministry of Finance and save GHS100million

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

Ghana's first female Brigadier General Constance Edjeani-Afenu dies

Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu first female brigadier general of the Ghana Armed Forces

E-Levy is a quinine tonic that Ghanaians must drink because we're broke – Financial analyst

Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson

J.B Danquah-Adu’s post mortem report stolen by thieves - Pathologist tells court

The late JB Danquah