The Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government can raise the estimated GHS6.9bn without introducing the controversial e-levy.
Okudzeto-Ablakwa ‘schools’ government on how to raise GHS6.9bn without introducing e-levy
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa has come up with an alternative for the e-levy.
In a post on social media, Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa suggested nine ways of getting the money which includes many budget cuts to government agencies.
Read his nine proposals to the Akufo-Addo government below
1) Take out GHS2billion from the GHS3.1billion allocated to the Office of Government Machinery;
2) Suspend the allocation to GAT and immediately GHS1billion becomes available for government;
3) Negotiate with IPPs and reduce their allocation from GHS4billion to GHS3billion;
4) Review the nebulous GhanaCARES programme and save another GHS1billion;
5) Cut the Contingency Vote down to GHS293,007,000 and free up some GHS700million;
6) Agenda 111 remains a knee-jerk utopia, pull the brakes and save GHS518million;
7) Slash by half the allocation to the National Security Ministry and gain some GHS400million;
8)Parliament should readily sacrifice some GHS200million from its GHS600million allocation;
9) Place on hold the hazy Mortgage Financing Scheme at the Ministry of Finance and save GHS100million
