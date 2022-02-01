Okudzeto-Ablakwa ‘schools’ government on how to raise GHS6.9bn without introducing e-levy

In a post on social media, Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa suggested nine ways of getting the money which includes many budget cuts to government agencies.

Read his nine proposals to the Akufo-Addo government below

1) Take out GHS2billion from the GHS3.1billion allocated to the Office of Government Machinery;

2) Suspend the allocation to GAT and immediately GHS1billion becomes available for government;

3) Negotiate with IPPs and reduce their allocation from GHS4billion to GHS3billion;

4) Review the nebulous GhanaCARES programme and save another GHS1billion;

5) Cut the Contingency Vote down to GHS293,007,000 and free up some GHS700million;

Pulse Ghana

6) Agenda 111 remains a knee-jerk utopia, pull the brakes and save GHS518million;

7) Slash by half the allocation to the National Security Ministry and gain some GHS400million;

8)Parliament should readily sacrifice some GHS200million from its GHS600million allocation;