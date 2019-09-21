Kwame Zu emphasized that until John Mahama provided water for the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, he was "drinking water with animals."

He made the comments while addressing participants of a demonstration organised by the Coalition for National Sovereignty in the Ashanti Region. The demonstration was to highlight the failures of the Akufo-Addo administration.

He questioned what President Nana Akufo-Addo, who hails from Kyebi, has done for his kinsmen.

He said: “If this Kejetia edifice had been in Kyebi won’t Akufo-Addo open it for his people to use? What development has he brought to Asanteman…even his own hometown his people were competing for drinking water with animals, John Mahama had to provide potable water for his kinsmen.

"Until John Mahama provided water for him, Okyehene was drinking with animals."

Meanwhile, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council says it will on Monday September 23, protest against "the national leadership of the National Democratic Congress for abusive and provocative statements made by Kwame Zu."