The move by Old Mutual Ghana to localize its annual incentive package for its sales and operations staff goes a long way to demonstrate Old Mutual’s commitment to supporting the growth of the Ghanaian economy and a direct response to the President’s call for Ghanaians to visit and explore Ghana first.

Some of the top performing staff who were on the trip were the best financial advisor for the retail channel, Mr. Alex Essiam and Miss. Doris Ode who was the top performing financial advisor for the bancassurance channel. Mr. Kelvin Adarkwa and Mr. Senyo Agbeko who won the award for customer service excellence and the award for designing a creative solution respectively joined the sales staff on the trip.

Ten (10) other top performing colleagues from Old Mutual Nigeria joined the Ghana team on this trip. Mr. Samuel Ogbu, CEO for Old Mutual West Africa said:

“Old Mutual West Africa is growing from strength to strength. Our staff are extremely important to us and so we are pleased to recognise their outstanding performance which has contributed to our strong growth.

"At Old Mutual we believe in celebrating our stars and you the award winners are the stars that shone even in challenging times in 2018. I would like to congratulate you and urge you to continue to do great things every day,” he added.

The team enjoyed a series of activities including a daily Safari trip to see the sights and sounds of the Mole National park, local drumming and dancing, a movie night, a visit to the famous Larabanga Mosque, a Cave adventure, a visit to the Mognori village and a Canoe Ride on the Mole River.

During the dinner celebrations to climax the trip, Tavona Biza, the Chief Executive of Old Mutual Ghana, said:

“Despite the challenges faced in 2018, I am proud of this amazing team and individuals who keep challenging themselves and continue to be passionate about our customers. We are indeed excited about 2019 and Old Mutual Ghana is committed to supporting and rewarding the hard work of its employees.”

Old Mutual Ghana is a licensed insurance provider of Life Insurance and Pensions products. It is a subsidiary of Old Mutual Limited, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Old Mutual Limited has more than 28 000 employees and 10 million customers across the African continent. Old Mutual Limited operates in 13 countries in Africa and has been in existed since 1845.