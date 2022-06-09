Oliver tests positive for Covid-19, alerts those who've got close to him

"Just got test results. Tested positive for covid-19. Anybody who has been in contact with me in the past few days should get tested," he revealed in a post on his Facebook page.

He went further to ask his followers to take precaution because the deadly virus is reemerging.

"Stay safe folks. We are back at epidemic levels guys. It’s not malaria you are feeling," he said.

His Facebook followers have been wishing him a speedy recovery.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that ninety percent of the new cases of COVID-19 being recorded in Ghana are from the Greater Accra Region.

According to the health authority, 62 new cases have been recorded in the past two weeks, adding that it all started in Accra and spread to other parts of the country.

"The 62 new cases are predominantly in greater Accra.

"It started two weeks ago, and the gradual increase started in Accra, but now it is in seven regions. They are in the southern regions, but 90% of cases are in the Greater Accra Region," the Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, said on Accra-based 3FM.

He stated that "some of the cases were recorded in workplaces, parties, and conferences."

He urged the public to practice safety measures to prevent and contain the spread of the pandemic.

"COVID is not over yet. The public should not have that misconception unless the World Health Organization declares it over," he stated.

The active case count currently stands at 370.