One armed robber killed, others flee after attack on NDC’s Savannah Regional Secretary

The politician was returning to Tamale after attending a handing over ceremony organised by the Damongo Nurses’ Training College wing of the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) in Damongo when the incident took him and his team by surprise.

The incident occurred about 3km to Fulfulso near Janikura in the central Gonja District, the news website reports.

However, fortunately, the police shot and killed one of the robbers with the help of some Fufulso community Junction community members.

The officers retrieved a pump-action gun from the killed bandit, who is yet to be identified.

The police are still pursuing the other accomplices, who are said to be on the run.

In an earlier report, the Ghana Police Service announced that it had arrested six people suspected to be armed robbers in the Greater Accra and Central Regions.

According to the police, the suspected criminals were arrested between April 15 and April 17, 2022.

In a statement copied to the press, the police said: "Items retrieved so far from the suspects are a locally manufactured gun, a foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones, and four wristwatches. One of the stolen vehicles has also been retrieved".

The six suspects, Jitbrila Musa alias Danturi, Hussain Sampa, Daniel Acquah, Anthony Sackey, Michael Ojo, and Ade Banjor, were arrested at various locations across the two regions.

The suspects who have admitted during interrogations to their involvement in robberies over the years are helping the police in investigations.

"We would like to commend the Anti-Robbery Squad at the CID Headquarters for leading this operation."

"All criminals and their cohorts must advise themselves and know that they can run but they can never hide. The Police will do whatever it takes to come after them and bring them to justice," the Police warned.