One dead following attack on Police at Agbogbloshie


One dead following attack on Police at Agbogbloshie

Police officers from the Accra Regional Police Headquarters who stormed the place to retrieve the stolen items were attacked by the suspect and his colleagues.

At least one person has been confirmed dead following an attack on a team of Police officers at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the Police trooped to Agbogbloshie after gathering intelligence that a suspected robber was hiding over there.

The suspect, Nuhu Sule, is reported to have stolen some items during a robbery operation the previous night and hidden them in a ghetto.

However, when officers from the Accra Regional Police Headquarters stormed the place to retrieve the stolen items, they were attacked by the suspect and his colleagues.

A statement signed by Director General Public Affairs of the Police, ACP David Eklu, said the officers “were attacked when they retrieved the items believed to have been stolen by Nuhu Sule and had to call for reinforcement.”

The Police, however, managed to arrest 15 suspects believed to have masterminded the attack and placed them in custody.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu, has ordered for an immediate investigation to be carried out on the matter.

