One dies in accident on Hohoe-Kadjebi road

Kojo Emmanuel

One person has died in an accident on the Hohoe-Kadjebi section of the Eastern corridor road after a car developed a flat tyre leading to the driver losing control of the Urvan bus which was transporting passengers including students from the Bueman Senior High School in the Oti Region.

A man believed to be in his 40s lost his life with others sustaining various degrees of injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred on Saturday, January 29, 2022, between Bowuri and Akpafu.

Reports stated the vehicle somersaulted several times and landed upside down, killing a man on the spot.

Some injured persons are currently on admission at the Hohoe Municipal Hospital, while others have been treated and discharged.

The 30-kilometre stretch of the Eastern Corridor road project from Hohoe to Jasikan is progressing steadily but has become prone to vehicular accidents.

