One district-One factory has created over 156,000 jobs — Alan

He made this known at the Presbyterian Church Of Ghana's 3rd National Public Lecture on the theme "Harnessing Job Prospects And Opportunities In The Trade And Industry Sector" in Accra and said 106 companies are currently operating under the initiative.

Pulse Ghana

"Under the 1D1F programme alone, 106 companies which are operational under the initiative have created over 156,782 direct and indirect jobs.

"The new strategic economic growth poles such as the establishment of vehicle assembly plants, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and garment production which have received dedicated attention by the Ministry are creating highly skilled job opportunities for Ghanaians," Alan Kyeremanten noted.