One district-One factory has created over 156,000 jobs — Alan

The Minister of Trades and Industry, Alan John Kyeremanten has said the One district-One factory policy has created over 156,000 direct and indirect jobs for Ghanaians in the country since its inception in 2017.

According to him, the 1D1F initiative has addressed the problem of unemployment in Ghana.

He made this known at the Presbyterian Church Of Ghana's 3rd National Public Lecture on the theme "Harnessing Job Prospects And Opportunities In The Trade And Industry Sector" in Accra and said 106 companies are currently operating under the initiative.

"Under the 1D1F programme alone, 106 companies which are operational under the initiative have created over 156,782 direct and indirect jobs.

"The new strategic economic growth poles such as the establishment of vehicle assembly plants, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and garment production which have received dedicated attention by the Ministry are creating highly skilled job opportunities for Ghanaians," Alan Kyeremanten noted.

He stated that "The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development [is] promoting the development of SMEs in different sectors of the economy, focusing on those with high growth potential."

