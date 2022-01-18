The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reported that AMA registered 345 customary marriages in 2021. And out of that number 79 were dissolved/divorced.
79 out of 345 marriages registered at AMA collapsed in 2021
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has revealed that one out of every four marriages registered in 2021 collapsed.
According to the AMA, these marriages included engagement and Islamic marriages.
The AMA data also indicated that the common causes of the divorce were infidelity, ill treatment and child non-maintenance.
In an interview with the GNA, Head of Public Affairs of the Assembly, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said the divorce figures for 2020 were lower as compared to that of 2021.
He opined that in 2020, because of the outbreak of Covid-19, the Assembly did not record any significant number.
Mr. Ankrah said in 2021, out of a total of 5,403 Ordinance Marriages registered, only 1,776 were conducted by the Assembly.
On the issue of divorce, Mr. Ankrah explained that because Ordinance Marriage had to do with the Court and was legally inclined, the Assembly did not have the power to get involved in the dissolution process of those marriages.
