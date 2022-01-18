79 out of 345 marriages registered at AMA collapsed in 2021

According to the AMA, these marriages included engagement and Islamic marriages.

The AMA data also indicated that the common causes of the divorce were infidelity, ill treatment and child non-maintenance.

In an interview with the GNA, Head of Public Affairs of the Assembly, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said the divorce figures for 2020 were lower as compared to that of 2021.

He opined that in 2020, because of the outbreak of Covid-19, the Assembly did not record any significant number.

Mr. Ankrah said in 2021, out of a total of 5,403 Ordinance Marriages registered, only 1,776 were conducted by the Assembly.