The former first lady, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87, after a period of illness.
One week commemoration of late Theresa Kuffuor slated for October 11
The one-week commemoration of the passing of former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
The announcement was made by the office of former President John Agyekum Kufuor in a statement.
The one-week observance will be held at the Peduase residence of the former president from morning to evening, and all are invited to attend.
The statement also noted that those who wish to pay their condolences and sympathize with the family should do so by Monday, October 9th, to allow for preparations on Tuesday for the commemoration on Wednesday.
“It is hereby announced for the attention of the general public that the One-Week Observance of the demise of the former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, will be held on Wednesday 11th October 2023 at the Peduase residence of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor from morning to evening. All are cordially invited,”
