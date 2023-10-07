ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

One week commemoration of late Theresa Kuffuor slated for October 11

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The one-week commemoration of the passing of former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Theresa Kuffuor
Theresa Kuffuor

The former first lady, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87, after a period of illness.

Recommended articles

The announcement was made by the office of former President John Agyekum Kufuor in a statement.

The one-week observance will be held at the Peduase residence of the former president from morning to evening, and all are invited to attend.

The statement also noted that those who wish to pay their condolences and sympathize with the family should do so by Monday, October 9th, to allow for preparations on Tuesday for the commemoration on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is hereby announced for the attention of the general public that the One-Week Observance of the demise of the former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, will be held on Wednesday 11th October 2023 at the Peduase residence of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor from morning to evening. All are cordially invited,”

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Pastor Mensa Otabil

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

ET Mensah

Former Ningo Prampram MP E.T Mensah is dead

Accident

20 perish in Peki car crash