According to the Ministry, it is currently unable to post trainee teachers who graduated in other years.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officers for the Education Ministry, Vincent Assafuah.

“So as of rights I don’t think that those who completed in 2018, are having any problem at all. Now the most important thing is that they have quite a number of them who did not complete in 2018 and the financial clearance that we have from the Ministry of Finance is only for those who completed in 2018,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“So, if you fall outside that particular scope it means that there is nothing, we can do for you for now. We cannot post anybody who did not complete in 2018.”

This comes after hundreds of graduate unemployed teachers picketed the Ministry of Education to demand immediate posting.

According to them, despite graduating from the various Colleges of Education, they are yet to be posted.

Some said they have been home for two years, while others also complained of being ignored despite completing their national service and being duly licensed.

Reacting to this, Mr. Assafuah urged all teachers who graduated in 2018 to ensure that they have applied for the posting.

“The problem with them is that, they feel some of their friends and their brothers and sisters have already been engaged while they have not been engaged. But of course, there are some of them who fail to even apply at all.

“If you fail to apply, I don’t know how you will want the Ghana Education Service or the Ministry of Education to have your information,” he added.