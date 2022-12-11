Opare Addo, Hanna Bissiw retained as NDC’s Youth and Women’s Organizers

Dr. Bissiw polled 433 votes to beat her closest contender, Margaret Ansei who obtained 362 votes of the total valid ballot cast during the NDC’s Women and Youth congress

Pablo’s win marks his second successive victory over Brogya Genfi, after beating him in the 2018 contest.

Pulse Ghana

Having retained his seat, Pablo, a trained lawyer, will serve as the leader of the party’s Youth wing for the next four years; leading the NDC’s youth into the 2024 general election.

Hanna Bissiw called for hard work and admonished supporters to move away from personality following and work toward winning the 2024 general elections.

“This victory is a victory for women in the NDC. I want to make everyone aware that hard work pays, and it is not a crime to work hard for the party you love. As Pablo said there is one common enemy and that is the New Patriotic Party under President Akufo-Addo,” she said.

Pulse Ghana

Opare Addo thanked the delegates for reposing their trust in him and called for unity to successfully wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NDC) in the next general elections in 2024.

“Now that this election has ended there is no Brogya Genfi camp or Opare Addo camp we are all one people fighting for one goal.”

“Like I say all the time, we have just won the battle, but we have a war to fight, and so we are not going to be carried away by the battle we have won. We expect to unite, and we must bring everyone on board, so we can make John Mahama president once again. Our common enemy is the NPP, so today, we unite as the national youth of the NDC and our march is to march toward the Flagstaff House.”

In the race for the party’s Deputy National Organiser, Osman Abdulai Ayriga and Ruth Dela Seddoh emerged victorious in that regard.