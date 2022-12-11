ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Opare Addo, Hanna Bissiw retained as NDC’s Youth and Women’s Organizers

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The incumbent National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo, and Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw have retained their position after a keenly contested election in Cape Coast on Saturday.

NDC-flag
NDC-flag

Pablo, as affectionately called, beat his sole contender, Yaw Brogya Genfi by obtaining 533 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Dr. Bissiw polled 433 votes to beat her closest contender, Margaret Ansei who obtained 362 votes of the total valid ballot cast during the NDC’s Women and Youth congress

Pablo’s win marks his second successive victory over Brogya Genfi, after beating him in the 2018 contest.

Opare Addo
Opare Addo Pulse Ghana

Having retained his seat, Pablo, a trained lawyer, will serve as the leader of the party’s Youth wing for the next four years; leading the NDC’s youth into the 2024 general election.

Hanna Bissiw called for hard work and admonished supporters to move away from personality following and work toward winning the 2024 general elections.

“This victory is a victory for women in the NDC. I want to make everyone aware that hard work pays, and it is not a crime to work hard for the party you love. As Pablo said there is one common enemy and that is the New Patriotic Party under President Akufo-Addo,” she said.

Hana Bissiw
Hana Bissiw Pulse Ghana

Opare Addo thanked the delegates for reposing their trust in him and called for unity to successfully wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NDC) in the next general elections in 2024.

“Now that this election has ended there is no Brogya Genfi camp or Opare Addo camp we are all one people fighting for one goal.”

“Like I say all the time, we have just won the battle, but we have a war to fight, and so we are not going to be carried away by the battle we have won. We expect to unite, and we must bring everyone on board, so we can make John Mahama president once again. Our common enemy is the NPP, so today, we unite as the national youth of the NDC and our march is to march toward the Flagstaff House.”

In the race for the party’s Deputy National Organiser, Osman Abdulai Ayriga and Ruth Dela Seddoh emerged victorious in that regard.

Meanwhile, the party’s national executives election will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Ghana to send trained nurses to the UK – Agyemang Manu

Road tolls

Ghanaians will no longer be paying GH¢1 and 50p as road tolls in 2023 — Roads Minister

Nursing students

Trade nurses for cash with the UK: Ghana to earn £1,000 per nurse

Ghana Police on the chase for caprice robbery suspects

Police pursue Caprice robbery suspects