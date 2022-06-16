Operation boafo: Soldiers rescue Ghanaians in Accra floods [Photos]

The rescue mission dubbed "Operation boafo", which means 'helper', was meant to rescue civilians trapped in their homes as a result of the flood.

Some of the areas visited were Adjei Kojo, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Graphic Road, and Kasoa.

Many parts of Accra are flooded from the heavy downpour.

Areas such as Adabraka, Osu, Kaneshie First Light, Trade Fair, and Accra Central, among other areas, had drains unable to contain floodwaters.

The situation resulted in vehicular congestion as some vehicles were unable to pass through the floodwaters.

The Ministry of Works and Housing recently said Ghana needs about $5 billion to solve its flooding problem.

According to the Minister, this figure was arrived at after a series of studies were done to address the challenges.

The Minister made these comments while addressing the press on June 12, 2022.

"Some studies have been done, and they indicate that to address the flooding issue in the country, Ghana will need about US$ 5 billion to be able to address the flooding challenges across the country. This was done some time ago and so if we have to use it, we have to review it because a lot has happened since then," he stated.

The minister said flood-prone areas within the capital, Accra, would have witnessed greater dangers than it has witnessed during downpours.

