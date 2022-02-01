'Operation Clean Your Frontage' is a response to concerns that filth continues to dominate most parts of Accra.
'Operation Clean Your Frontage' begins as Minister promises to curb poor environmental sanitation
The government's clarion call on all citizens to appreciate that keeping their environment clean and green is one of the prerequisites for leading a healthy and happy life dubbed 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' has kicked off today, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with about 30,000 people expected to be deployed in Accra to start a massive clean up campaign.
It is part of measures by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to keep the City clean.
The campaign is to enforce sanitation regulations in the city as part of the "Make Accra Work" agenda.
Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has said the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' campaign will be enforced by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to curb the menace of poor environmental sanitation in the Region.
According to him, all assemblies are expected to construct at least a waste transfer station as part of the policy.
30,000 people, made up of 20,000 national service persons, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the security agencies, will also engage in a massive sensitisation in the central business district, principal markets, and convergence places such as the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Abossey Okai to encourage residents of Accra to get involved in the exercise.
