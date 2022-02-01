'Operation Clean Your Frontage' begins as Minister promises to curb poor environmental sanitation

It is part of measures by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to keep the City clean.

The campaign is to enforce sanitation regulations in the city as part of the "Make Accra Work" agenda.

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has said the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' campaign will be enforced by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to curb the menace of poor environmental sanitation in the Region.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, all assemblies are expected to construct at least a waste transfer station as part of the policy.