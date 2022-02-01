Operation Clean Your Frontage: Traders at Circle clash with security taskforce

The aggrieved traders refused to move after the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, ordered the security personnel and the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' taskforce to demolish structures said to be sited at unauthorized locations in the area.

The traders pelted stones at the bulldozer being used for the exercise, breaking its windscreen, amidst gunshots but the exercise was immediately aborted and the task force moved to Kaneshie.

Pulse Ghana

'Operation Clean Your Frontage' is a response to concerns that filth continues to dominate most parts of Accra.

It is part of measures by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to keep the City clean.

The campaign is to enforce sanitation regulations in the city as part of the "Make Accra Work" agenda.