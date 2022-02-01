The traders, reports stated are up in arms against members of the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' taskforce.
Operation Clean Your Frontage: Traders at Circle clash with security taskforce
Some traders around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra have clashed with the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' taskforce following the directives of the government to curb poor environmental sanitation.
The aggrieved traders refused to move after the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, ordered the security personnel and the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' taskforce to demolish structures said to be sited at unauthorized locations in the area.
The traders pelted stones at the bulldozer being used for the exercise, breaking its windscreen, amidst gunshots but the exercise was immediately aborted and the task force moved to Kaneshie.
'Operation Clean Your Frontage' is a response to concerns that filth continues to dominate most parts of Accra.
It is part of measures by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to keep the City clean.
The campaign is to enforce sanitation regulations in the city as part of the "Make Accra Work" agenda.
About 30,000 people, made up of 20,000 national service persons, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the security agencies, will also engage in a massive sensitisation in the central business district, principal markets, and convergence places such as the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Abossey Okai to encourage residents of Accra to get involved in the exercise.
