The only toilet facility for the school with a population of over 3000 is not in a good condition after concerns were raised about its dilapidated state.

Students of the school who spoke on conditions of anonymity said the structure is weak and for fear of a disaster have resorted to defecating in the open indicating that several appeals to authorities to resolve the issue has proven futile.

They explained that they have no choice but resort to open defecation for their own safety despite the fact the practice is producing a horrible smell which has some health implications on them.

They said "they have also locked the WC toilet facilities and we are yet to know the reason why authorities have taken such a decision."

Data released by the coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) in 2018, revealed that public schools in the two hundred and seventy-five (275) districts had topped the list of open defecation in the country.

This, according to the NGOs, was as result of the lack of toilet facilities in these schools.