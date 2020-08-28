This was revealed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who said the company is suing government for wrongful dismissal.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express, he said government maintains its position that there were irregularities in the PDS agreement, hence its termination.

“They have proceeded to say that if there was a fraud, find the people and put them before the courts and that is currently a matter of litigation in a court in Ghana,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

READ ALSO: I didn’t mean to offend anybody with my ‘Papa no’ comment – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The PDS deal was officially terminated in October 2019 over irregularities found with the company’s demand guarantee.

Government at the time said the decision was taken after some fundamental and material breaches were detected on the part of PDS.

A statement Information Ministry also said some breaches in PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities were detected.

However, the power distribution company is contesting the termination of its contract in court.

Meanwhile, Oppong Nkrumah said government will contest the charges “because we have grounds for contesting, and we are confident our case will hold in court.”