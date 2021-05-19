Organizing African leaders summit in France is illogical - Kwesi Pratt

"So, if there is an outbreak of COVID in West Africa and we want to discuss issues about it, we have to go to Paris. We couldn't organize it in Ghana, Lagos or Abuja, unless we send it to Paris. Why? Emmanuel Macron is doing this because he knows what he wants. You know what, all the French-speaking African countries' foreign reserves are stored in the Central Bank of France to the extent that the French-speaking African countries save up their foreign reserves in France, go back for a loan and pay interest on it. This arrangement between us and the former colonial metropolis doesn't help West Africa," he said.