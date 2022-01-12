RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is a liar; Minority will only engage him in formal meetings now – Muntaka

Authors:

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase has bemoaned the sneaky nature of Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader.

Minority chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak
He said the Member of Parliament for Suame is fond of lying and this will engagement with him by the Minority different this year.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eye Witness News on January 11, 2022, Muntaka also disclosed that the Minority will forthwith only engage with the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs strictly in formal meetings that will be minuted and serve as a reference point whenever he ‘lies.’

“He is a liar. He has consistently been saying (lying) and we have been drawing his attention and he keeps saying it, what else can we call it?

Muntaka specifically cited the claim by the Majority Leader that there was an agreement for a new election in respect of the Speakership election of Alban Bagbin in January 2021.

Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu
He described the claim as a lie, explaining that the votes of January 7 were duly cast, verified, collated and that all the figures pointed to a clear victory for the current Speaker.

“There is a limit to how much you can tolerate a person who you go into a meeting with and he comes out to say something else,” Muntaka added.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

