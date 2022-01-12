Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is a liar; Minority will only engage him in formal meetings now – Muntaka

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eye Witness News on January 11, 2022, Muntaka also disclosed that the Minority will forthwith only engage with the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs strictly in formal meetings that will be minuted and serve as a reference point whenever he ‘lies.’

“He is a liar. He has consistently been saying (lying) and we have been drawing his attention and he keeps saying it, what else can we call it?

Muntaka specifically cited the claim by the Majority Leader that there was an agreement for a new election in respect of the Speakership election of Alban Bagbin in January 2021.

ece-auto-gen

He described the claim as a lie, explaining that the votes of January 7 were duly cast, verified, collated and that all the figures pointed to a clear victory for the current Speaker.