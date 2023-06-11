OSP is not a weapon for settling scores – Kissi Agyebeng

“No, you think no one offended me before I became a Special Prosecutor? Why then don’t I use my power and go back and start making the list of all the people who crossed me or the people who fell out of favor with me and start going after them? This is not how we conduct business. The Attorney General is a friend of mine but that doesn’t mean I am going to settle scores for any named individual but if you have your fight with someone in court, that is your kettle of fish,”