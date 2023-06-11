OSP is not a weapon for settling scores – Kissi Agyebeng

“OSP does not settle scores on behalf of people,” he said.
Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, has reacted to comments that his office is being used as a weapon for settling scores.
Mr. Agyebeng’s comments come after a section of the public accused the Special Prosecutor of trying to use the former minister as a scapegoat over his leaked report on illegal mining.
Prof. Frimpong Boateng cited top officials engaged in illegal mining as well as persons hindering his fight against the canker.
Speaking on Joy TV, Mr. Agyabeng clarified that the concept of his office is to treat each individual equally regardless of status hence the OSP does not settle scores on behalf of people.
“No, you think no one offended me before I became a Special Prosecutor? Why then don’t I use my power and go back and start making the list of all the people who crossed me or the people who fell out of favor with me and start going after them? This is not how we conduct business. The Attorney General is a friend of mine but that doesn’t mean I am going to settle scores for any named individual but if you have your fight with someone in court, that is your kettle of fish,”
He further explained that “it was because of such suggestions, I characterized the timing as a ‘luck-less coincidence.”
