According to the OSP, Justice Edward Twum is highly prejudiced against the OSP and the person of the Special Prosecutor and they cannot be sure of having an impartial hearing if he remains the presiding judge.
OSP petitions CJ to remove ‘prejudiced’ Justice Edward Twum from Cecilia Dapaah’s case
The ongoing legal battle between the Office of the Special Prosecutor and former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah has taken a new turn, as the OSP has petitioned Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to remove the presiding judge from the case, accusing him of prejudice.
Following the petition to the CJ, the OSP said it would be unreasonable to expect the it and its officials to participate in hearings before the aforementioned judge.
The anti-corruption body is scheduled to move an application to have the court confirm its decision to freeze Cecilia Dapaah's bank accounts and seize approximately 2.8 million cedis and 590,000 dollars that were discovered in her residence.
According to the OSP, it has reasons to suspect that the assets in question tainted properties.
This comes after the court on Wednesday granted the lawyers for Cecilia Dapaah a request to reschedule the confirmation hearing from its original date of October 18 to a much earlier time, Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Cecilia Dapaah got into trouble with the OSP following a public uproar in July over revelations in court documents that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house, which were stolen by her domestic staff, who were subsequently arrested and put before a court.
She has since been battling with the OSP, alongside her husband who is equally being investigated, in court while her assets and bank accounts have been frozen pending the outcome of the ongoing investigations.
