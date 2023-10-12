OSP petitions CJ to remove ‘prejudiced’ Justice Edward Twum from Cecilia Dapaah’s case

Following the petition to the CJ, the OSP said it would be unreasonable to expect the it and its officials to participate in hearings before the aforementioned judge.

The anti-corruption body is scheduled to move an application to have the court confirm its decision to freeze Cecilia Dapaah's bank accounts and seize approximately 2.8 million cedis and 590,000 dollars that were discovered in her residence.

According to the OSP, it has reasons to suspect that the assets in question tainted properties.

This comes after the court on Wednesday granted the lawyers for Cecilia Dapaah a request to reschedule the confirmation hearing from its original date of October 18 to a much earlier time, Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Cecilia Dapaah got into trouble with the OSP following a public uproar in July over revelations in court documents that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house, which were stolen by her domestic staff, who were subsequently arrested and put before a court.