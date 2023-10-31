Chief Yahu Blackwell of the Osu Monarchy inks deal with Cameroonian Gold Mines

His Highness Yahu Blackwell is well-known for his unwavering commitment to securing his finances with tangible assets, and gold emerged as his preferred choice. The agreement reached on this day marks a significant development in the Osu Monarchy's history.

Under the agreement, the Osu chieftain, a holder of 12 royal positions, will receive 24K 200 grams of pure Cameroonian 999.9 gold bars every 30 calendar days. This translates to an annual supply of 144 gold bars, a testament to his commitment to his people and his dedication to ensuring the financial stability of his throne.

His Highness Yahu Blackwell's heritage is deeply rooted in the Gadangme Tribe, and he holds the distinction of being the first Osu Noryaa Mantse as well as an Asafoiatse/Ntoifoiatse, making him a remarkable figure in the Osu Monarchy's 400-year history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In addition to his royal duties, Yahu Blackwell is a versatile professional, having achieved recognition as a professional boxing champion. He has also made significant strides as a real estate developer and is the proud owner of KO’ACH Energy. His entrepreneurial spirit extends to the realm of hospitality, where he owns multiple restaurant franchises in the United States.

Looking ahead, this visionary chieftain has his sights set on projects within Ghana. His noble aspirations have led him to seek an audience with President Nana Akufo-Addo, where he hopes to explore avenues for collaboration that will bring about positive changes for the people of Ghana and the wider African diaspora.

Yahu Blackwell's dedication to the economic development and well-being of his people is a testament to his commitment as a leader and advocate.