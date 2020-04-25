According to the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service on Friday, April 24, the Western North has recorded one case, while Oti has 13 cases.

The new cases have resulted in the shooting up of Ghana’s total confirmed cases as of Friday to 1,279.

READ ALSO: “No Face Mask, No entry” from Monday - Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly gets tough

Out of the number, the Greater Accra region leads the regional distribution with 1,089 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 69 and Eastern Region, 56.

Meanwhile, some 134 people have recovered from the disease while 10 have succumbed to it.