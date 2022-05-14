The children had closed from school and were on their way home when they were knocked down by a Toyota salon car with registration number GR-2392-22.
Oti Region: 6 children killed by car in Kete-Krachi laid to rest
The six children who died after they were knocked down by a car at Ankaase in the Krachi West District in the Oti Region have been laid to rest on Friday, May 13, 2022.
The six children died on the spot.
The seventh child is in critical condition at the Krachi West Government Hospital.
At the mass burial service, residents converged to pay their last respect while others cry and wailed.
Efforts to get the police to speak on the issue was unsuccessful.
