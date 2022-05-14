RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Oti Region: 6 children killed by car in Kete-Krachi laid to rest

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The six children who died after they were knocked down by a car at Ankaase in the Krachi West District in the Oti Region have been laid to rest on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Accident
Accident

The children had closed from school and were on their way home when they were knocked down by a Toyota salon car with registration number GR-2392-22.

Recommended articles

The six children died on the spot.

The seventh child is in critical condition at the Krachi West Government Hospital.

At the mass burial service, residents converged to pay their last respect while others cry and wailed.

Efforts to get the police to speak on the issue was unsuccessful.

Watch the video below:

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Former GNPC boss DR. K.K Sarpong to be sworn in as new chief of Offinso

KK Sarpong

64-year-old man arrested in a 'Rambo style' for allegedly criticising Supreme Court judge

Police

19 SHS students hospitalised after being injured for not attending church service on time

Student beaten (File photo)

Dr. Bawumia rewards Takoradi taxi driver who returned a passenger’s money with GHS20,000

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia at the Annual Conference of the Institute of Internal Auditors (Ghana) in Accra.