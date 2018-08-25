Otumfuo storms Rawlings' Ridge residence

news

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has visited ex-president Jerry John Rawlings and his wife at his Ridge residence.

READ MORE: All the photos you need to see from Otumfuo's visit to the Jubilee House

The visit comes after the Asante monarch paid a historic visit to Kyebi, Eastern Region and a courtesy call on president Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House Thursday and Friday respectively.

A statement from the office of the former president said Mr Rawlings and his wife praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II for their show of statesmanship at the durbar of chiefs held in Kyebi on Thursday.

The two said the atmosphere of unity and reciprocity exhibited by the eminent traditional rulers was inspirational and a great motivation for national peace and cohesion.

The former President, who governed Ghana between 1992 to 2001, said the gestures by the two traditional rulers had put the brakes on those who tend to take negative advantage of the healthy rivalry between the two kingdoms.

He noted that there are some whose interests are parochial and not nationalistic as opposed to those whose pursuits are always patriotic and all-embracing, stating the two leaders had chosen a path that will send a strong signal of unity to all Ghanaians.

READ MORE: Watch Asantehene Otumfuo's convoy to Okyenhene's palace

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings commended the Otumfuo and the Okyehene for the tone of their addresses at the colourful durbar which was attended by President Akufo Addo, leading politicians, business people and a cross-section of Ghanaians as well as international guests.

She stated that the addresses where inspiring, passionate and aroused a sense of patriotism and nationalism that was electrifying.