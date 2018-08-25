Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Otumfuo storms Rawlings' Ridge residence


Courtesy Call Otumfuo storms Rawlings' Ridge residence

The visit comes after the Asante monarch paid a historic visit to Kyebi, Eastern Region and a courtesy call on president Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House Thursday and Friday respectively.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has visited ex-president Jerry John Rawlings and his wife at his Ridge residence.

READ MORE:  All the photos you need to see from Otumfuo's visit to the Jubilee House

The visit comes after the Asante monarch paid a historic visit to Kyebi, Eastern Region and a courtesy call on president Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House Thursday and Friday respectively.

play

 

A statement from the office of the former president said Mr Rawlings and his wife  praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II for their show of statesmanship at the durbar of chiefs held in Kyebi on Thursday.

The two said the atmosphere of unity and reciprocity exhibited by the eminent traditional rulers was inspirational and a great motivation for national peace and cohesion.

The former President, who governed Ghana between 1992 to 2001, said the gestures by the two traditional rulers had put the brakes on those who tend to take negative advantage of the healthy rivalry between the two kingdoms.

play

 

He noted that there are some whose interests are parochial and not nationalistic as opposed to those whose pursuits are always patriotic and all-embracing, stating the two leaders had chosen a path that will send a strong signal of unity to all Ghanaians.

READ MORE: Watch Asantehene Otumfuo's convoy to Okyenhene's palace

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings commended the Otumfuo and the Okyehene for the tone of their addresses at the colourful durbar which was attended by President Akufo Addo, leading politicians, business people and a cross-section of Ghanaians as well as international guests.

play

 

She stated that the addresses where inspiring, passionate and aroused a sense of patriotism and nationalism that was electrifying.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Annan Foundation: Where will Kofi Annan be buried? Former UN Chief to be buried at Burma Camp Annan Foundation Where will Kofi Annan be buried? Former UN Chief to be buried at Burma Camp
Presidency: All the photos you need to see from Otumfuo's visit to the Jubilee House Presidency All the photos you need to see from Otumfuo's visit to the Jubilee House
Childhood games in Ghana: These are the 10 childhood games in Ghana we can't forget Childhood games in Ghana These are the 10 childhood games in Ghana we can't forget
Jobless: Why unemployment is rising in Ghana Jobless Why unemployment is rising in Ghana
Protecting Public Purse: Nana Addo to receive prestigious procurement award Protecting Public Purse Nana Addo to receive prestigious procurement award
In Northern Region: Teenage boy drowns in abandoned ‘one-village, one-dam’ project In Northern Region Teenage boy drowns in abandoned ‘one-village, one-dam’ project

Recommended Videos

Fight On Corruption: 20% of Ghana’s budget lost through corruption annually – CHRAJ Fight On Corruption 20% of Ghana’s budget lost through corruption annually – CHRAJ
Local News: Photo of Samira Bawumia without makeup pops up Local News Photo of Samira Bawumia without makeup pops up
Infrastructure Alert: Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorway Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorway



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Asantehene Otumfuo's convoy to Okyenhene's palacebullet
2 Roundabout Expansion Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted...bullet
3 Sympathy Mahama signs Kofi Annan's book of condolencebullet
4 Manhyia Palace Photos of Okyenhene, Asantehene with Nana Addobullet
5 Under Fire Disability groups turn on Bagbin over ‘offensive’...bullet
6 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children...bullet
7 Sexual Orientation 400 homosexuals register for counsellingbullet
8 Infrastructure Alert Why Accra-Tema motorway must be expandedbullet
9 ‘Kill any angry youth who attacks you’ – DCE tells Policebullet
10 In Northern Region Teenage boy drowns in abandoned...bullet

Related Articles

Presidency All the photos you need to see from Otumfuo's visit to the Jubilee House
Childhood games in Ghana These are the 10 childhood games in Ghana we can't forget
Jobless Why unemployment is rising in Ghana
Protecting Public Purse Nana Addo to receive prestigious procurement award
In Northern Region Teenage boy drowns in abandoned ‘one-village, one-dam’ project
Video Watch Asantehene Otumfuo's convoy to Okyenhene's palace
Sympathy Mahama signs Kofi Annan's book of condolence
Under Fire Disability groups turn on Bagbin over ‘offensive’ comments
When illegality becomes a livelihood Making a living from destroying the environment
Infrastructure Alert Why Accra-Tema motorway must be expanded

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
6 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
10 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet

Local

Zambian convicted for trafficking ephedrine
Busted! Zambian convicted for trafficking ephedrine
Robbery Armed robbers gun down mobile money vendor at Asylum Down
Eid al-Adha “Gov’t committed to building a society of inclusion” –Akufo-Addo
Face of USAG Body of second drowned beauty pageant found