Otumfuo to help raise funds for translation of Bible into Ghanaian dialects

The main aim of this project is to ensure the Bible is translated into all Ghanaian languages by the year 2020.

play

The ruler and overlord of the Ashanti kingdom, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, has joined a project to help raise funds for the translation of the Bible into the various Ghanaian languages.

The project dubbed “Operation Cover the Land; Completing Bible translations in Ghana - vision 2020” is targeted at raising enough money to finance the translation.

At a fund-raising event in Kumasi, the Asantehene was joined by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Reverend Dr. Kwabena Darko, to establish a financial Patrons’ platform to help raise a targeted amount of GH¢2,000,000.00 for that purpose.

Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II play

Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II

 

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Darko maintained that translating the Bible into local dialects would make it easier to spread Christianity to every part of the country.

According to him, the translations would be done by both the Bible Society of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Linguistics and Bible Translation (GILBT).

This, he said, will be done through partnerships with the local churches.

The project is expected to begin with 10 Ghanaian languages that have never had scriptures.

These include Anyin Awutu /Afutu, Chakali, Chala, Abron/bono, which are spoken by some ethnic groups in the Western, Central and Northern Regions.

Also, languages like Cherepon/Kere, Dwang/Bekye larteh and Jwira/Pepesa are being translated by the Bible Society, Rev. Dr. Darko said.

He added that, for languages that already have the New Testament translation, their Old Testament translations would also be done.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Ghana Institute of Linguistics and Bible Translation (GILBT), Rev. Sayibu Imoro, said they are ready to work towards ensuring that all Ghanaian languages have scriptures by 2025, as in line with the global goals.

He added that bible translation started in 1866, further revealing that fourteen whole bibles have been translated into the mother tongues of Ghana.

