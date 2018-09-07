Pulse.com.gh logo
Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo


  • Published:
Ofosu Ampofo, the Director of Elections and aspiring National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has labeled the Akufo-Addo government as insensitive to the plight of senior secondary school kids.

He said the new double-track system introduced by government is a testament to that fact.

Ampofo believes the government goofed in coming out with the double tracking system which in his view, will only worsen the educational plight of the country.

“I ask myself this is a lazy approach to solving the problem, a problem that only required that within two years get the necessary infrastructure and prevent our children from going through this frustration because I do not know anywhere in the world where semester system is run for high schools” he asked.

He bemoaned government's decision to run a semester system for kids in senior high school.

According to him, “semester systems are for Colleges, Universities and Polytechnic and so I ask myself in semester system people are examined, they are taught a particular subject, they are examined and when you pass you go through; you don’t come back again”.

Starting from next week, new entrants into senior high schools will go in a double tranche in order to accommodate more for the 'FREE SHS' policy.

“You are running a system where they will examine at the end of the three years system through WAEC or whatever it is and you are running a semester system and the children are going to stay at home and then come back and go and we are talking about young children, so you ask yourself why do we want to experiment with this kids? what are we doing to our children, I am afraid for the future of our children” he said.

He added that the Akufo-Addo-led government failed to properly position the Ghanaian educational system on it right footing.

