Our current mess was caused by govts poor economic decisions – Mahama tells US Ambassador

Hosting the US Ambassador to Ghana in Accra, Mr. Mahama said several lectors are to blame for the challenges.

The former President explained that the country’s economic woes “have been compounded by the missteps of the government, poor economic decisions, the collapse of indigenous banks and finance institutions instead of saving them, corruption, and the misappropriation of COVID-19 funds, which were shared to party officials.”

Mr Mahama expressed confidence that there would be more discipline in government’s handling of the economy, following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme.

He also noted that the confidence of Ghanaians will only be restored when people know that the country is in a programme and that the government will not behave as recklessly as it did in the past.

According to him, government had almost GH¢30 billion in COVID-19 relief support from internal and external sources like the IMF and the World Bank, “a huge amount, which was more than sufficient to handle any crisis if the money had been used well and not abused.”

They also discussed the state of security in the West African subregion, and its implications for Ghana, the state of the economy, investment in local industries, and the hostility of the Electoral Commission towards the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).