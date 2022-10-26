He said the talks are progressing steadily and hopefully it will end soon.
Our deal with the IMF will be concluded soon – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the nation’s bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in its completion stages.
Speaking at the Jubilee House in Accra, the President said: “We are talking, and, hopefully, concluding soon".
"These important negotiations that we are going to have will have a positive impact on the Ghanaian economy in the months immediately ahead”, he said.
Earlier this month, the IMF assured Ghana that it will fast-track its bailout programme for the country.
Abebe Selassie, the Head of the African Department announced this during the release of the African Economic Outlook Report in Washington DC on the sidelines of the Annual IMF/World Bank meetings.
Mr. Selassie reiterated IMF’s commitment to working with Ghana and stated that the Fund put together a mission immediately after Ghana made a request for support.
“I can tell that we are doing our best, and will do our utmost to ensure that we can provide support for Ghana as quickly as possible and also will do our best to avoid any delays when it comes to Ghana’s program”, he added.
Mr. Selassie stated that an important part of the IMF engagement with Ghana will be providing funding to help revive the country's economy.
He, however, added that there are conditionalities that may require a country to restructure its debt if it reaches unsustainable levels.
Mr. Selassie explained that part of the work ongoing with Ghana is to assess Ghana’s debt situation through the Debt Sustainability Analysis. on the debt issue, he stated that it is very important to clarify that countries with unsustainable levels must be assisted to ultimately help its citizens noting that the funding will come with some very important reforms that should be undertaken by the government.
