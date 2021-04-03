Our 'dumsor' is different from what Ghana suffered under Mahama - NPP's Yaw Buaben Asamoah

Speaking on Joy FM's 'Newsfile' programme, Mr. Asamoah said the current dumsor regime is occasioned by power transmission challenges, a situation which he says is more critical than before.
“So whatever is happening now, from my understanding, factually, is that we have adequate generation and we have increased consumption and that is putting pressure on our ability to transmit and distribute. So the infrastructure for transmission has come under extreme pressure.”
He added that due to the challenges being faced by GRIDCo to efficiently transmit power, it could lead to large swathes of the country experiencing power cuts.