Our 'dumsor' is different from what Ghana suffered under Mahama - NPP's Yaw Buaben Asamoah

Evans Annang

The Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah has said that the current power crisis the country is facing cannot be compared to previous ones.

According to the former Adentan MP, the power outages suffered under former President John Mahama is entirely different from what is currently happening.

Speaking on Joy FM's 'Newsfile' programme, Mr. Asamoah said the current dumsor regime is occasioned by power transmission challenges, a situation which he says is more critical than before.

“So whatever is happening now, from my understanding, factually, is that we have adequate generation and we have increased consumption and that is putting pressure on our ability to transmit and distribute. So the infrastructure for transmission has come under extreme pressure.”

He added that due to the challenges being faced by GRIDCo to efficiently transmit power, it could lead to large swathes of the country experiencing power cuts.

“So the difference with the traditional dumsor where one transformer in the neighborhood trips and the neighborhood goes off and a trip on GRIDCO main line is that, that’s a wholesale line and that means once it trips, a whole region could go off even if a particular part of that region wasn’t the direct source of the trip. So we had the situation where one day the entire country went off.

“The key thing now is that you could suffer an outage almost innocently because you’re on a wholesale line which is GRIDCO. So this is a more critical situation than before that we need to quickly upgrade transmission in order to stabilize the system", he added.

