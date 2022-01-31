Our government's digitization efforts have reduced corruption – Dr. Bawumia

Speaking at the ordination and consecration service of Very Reverend Dr Kotei Neequaye as the new Suffragan Bishop for the Church on Sunday (30 January), he said the church also has a role in the fight against corruption.

Bawumia enumerated scores of policies and programmes the government has put in place to fight corruption including the digitisation of the economy through address system, ports, the Ghanacard, passport office, DVLA, GRA, SSNIT, NHIS, Lands Commission, Ghana.Gov platform, and others as evidence of Government’s commitment to fighting corruption. These digitization efforts have reduced and in some cases eliminated bribery and corruption in the provision of public services.

The Vice-President also alluded to the fact that the appropriate state agencies like the Office of the Special Prosecutor, CHRAJ, EOCO among others are being given the needed financial support to fight corrupt officials and agents."

Quoting the Bible, Bawumia urged society to tackle corruption head on.

“I will like to quote two scriptures on this issue, and how it is very important to continue to do all what we can to minimise it.

Pulse Ghana

“Galatians 6:8 says ‘Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction; the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life.’”