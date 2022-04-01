Our new transport fare hikes will consider the 15p fuel price reduction – GPRTU

Speaking at a Press Conference, Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abass Imoro, said the union will deliberate on a new percentage increase.

“We have to look at how much is going to be reduced from the fuel to inform us on how much we are going to come up with.”

But he stressed that “definitely, we are going to come out with an upward adjustment in lorry fares.”

The GPRTU has tried to engage the government over a proposal to increase transport fares by 20%.

Fuel prices in Ghana will go down by 15 pesewas per litre effective today. This reduction will be in place for three months.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, last Thursday, March 24, 2022, while announcing measures put in place by the government to cushion Ghanaians against current economic shocks.

Pulse Ghana

Addressing the country on measures being taken to curb the economic challenges, Ofori-Atta said, this is expected to be implemented for the next three months.

“To mitigate the impact of the rising price of petroleum products at the pump, for the next three months, government has decided to reduce margins in the petroleum price build-up by a total of 15 pesewas per litre with effect from April 1.”

“We anticipate that the measures taken to strengthen the currency will help further stabilise the prices at the pump,” he added.