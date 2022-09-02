RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 1000 Ghanaian doctors jobless — MP reveals

Kojo Emmanuel

Over 1000 Ghanaian doctors are leaving the country in search of greener pastures abroad, the Minority in Parliament has said.

According to the Member of Parliament for Dafiama/Bussie/Issa, Dr. Sandaare Ngmenenso Sebastian, over 1000 new doctors who finished their housemanship almost a year ago are still home looking for employment.

He said the doctors may be forced to leave Ghana in search of greener pastures abroad if no action is taken by the government to employ them.

Most of these doctors travel abroad where they believe better remuneration that befits their hard work and huge sacrifices would be paid to them.

Speaking to the media, he said "They finish school and they are in the houses, So it is just to draw attention to government that it is not acceptable that as a country, we say that we cannot employ our doctors that have come out of training."

Dr. Sebastian indicated that "Just yesterday, the Medical and Dental Council finished their three-day programme of looking at 50 years of medical training in this county.

"After 50 years of Medical and Dental Council's existence, we are still having doctors that are not employed."

