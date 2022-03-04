Out of this number 8, 793, 591 persons have had one dose, representing 44% of the initial target of 20 million whiles 4,867,214 persons are fully vaccinated representing 24.3% of the target.
Over 127,000 Ghanaians receive COVID-19 booster shots
As the country grapples with coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that over 127,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Monday, February 28, 2022.
Only 127, 214 persons have received booster jabs. The country's active case count now stands at 667 with 85 new cases.
1,442 deaths have been recorded and 157,782 persons have been recovered and discharged.
According to the General Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the health authority, there is a decline in active cases of the deadly pandemic.
"It depends on our attitude. Those in Europe are not easing restrictions because cases are low but because a lot of people are vaccinated. So we cannot lose our guards now by easing restrictions when at least from the technical point of view. When we look at the total population, only about 30% have had at least one jab but if we work with the initial target of 20 million then at least 45% have been vaccinated. Now we have added 15yrs, 16yrs, and pregnant women so we need 72% of the population to be vaccinated. We have been here before. The Easter festivity is approaching," he stated.
He noted that "There are vaccines in all the regions. There is AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson."
The purpose of the COVID-19 booster shot is to give people an added level of protection from the virus if their existing protection has waned over time.
