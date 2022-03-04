RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 127,000 Ghanaians receive COVID-19 booster shots

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

As the country grapples with coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that over 127,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Monday, February 28, 2022.

COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 booster

Out of this number 8, 793, 591 persons have had one dose, representing 44% of the initial target of 20 million whiles 4,867,214 persons are fully vaccinated representing 24.3% of the target.

Recommended articles

Only 127, 214 persons have received the booster jabs. The country's active case count now stands at 667 with 85 new cases.

1,442 deaths have been recorded and 157,782 persons have been recovered and discharged.

According to the General Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the health authority, there is a decline in active cases of the deadly pandemic.

"It depends on our attitude. Those in Europe are not easing restrictions because cases are low but because a lot of people are vaccinated. So we cannot lose our guards now by easing restrictions when at least from the technical point of view. When we look at the total population, only about 30% have had at least one jab but if we work with the initial target of 20 million then at least 45% have been vaccinated. Now we have added 15yrs, 16yrs, and pregnant women so we need 72% of the population to be vaccinated. We have been here before. The Easter festivity is approaching," he stated.

He noted that "There are vaccines in all the regions. There is AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson."

The purpose of the COVID-19 booster shot is to give people an added level of protection from the virus if their existing protection has waned over time.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

2021 BECE results released; Results of 46 candidates cancelled

2021 BECE results released by WAEC

We underestimated Ghanaians opposition to the e-levy - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu admits

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

Ghanaian students escape unhurt after attack by Russians on train carrying them

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine

First batch of stranded Ghanaian students evacuated from Ukraine

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine