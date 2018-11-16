Over 19,000 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV in 2017 – Aids Commission

news

The Ghana Aids Commission has revealed that over 19,000 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV in the year 2017.

The Commission said a total of 19,101 persons tested positive for the virus – a situation it described as worrying.

Also, the national prevalence rate stands at 1.67 with 19,101 new infections in 2017 with about 700 deaths.

Speaking at the launch of the 2018 World Aids Day in Ho in the Volta Region, regional HIV Manager, Mr Courage Botchway, urged the public to check their HIV statuses.

“Among the general population, the national prevalence is 1.67. It is estimated that in 2017 new infections were 19,101,” Mr. Botchway told Accra-based Class FM.

He said all is not lost for persons with the HIV virus because there are medications specially designed for such people.

“Once you test positive, you are put on ARVs, previously, there were certain criteria that you had to meet before you were put on the medication but from 2017 anybody who is HIV positive has the right to be put on medication once the person is willing,” he added.

This comes after the Commission disclosed that more of the youth are getting HIV/AIDS infections.

Acting Director of the Commission, Dr. Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene, said there is a high rate of infection among the youth due to what he described as “high-risk sex”.

Explaining further, Dr Atuahene he said “high-risk sex” is the situation whereby one engages in sex with a multiple partners without using protection.

“The statistics are not different [from two years ago]. What is different is that we are seeing more and more infections among young people. And we need to tackle that,” he said.

“There are more and more young people who engage in multiple concurrent partnerships. And some are also involved in serial monogamy – they switch partners over time and in quick succession and that exposes them HIV infections,” Dr. Atuahene added.