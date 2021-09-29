Over 2000 students fail Ghana School of Law entrance exams

790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam, per the results.

This development contrasts a favourable results for the students who wrote the exams last year. In 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.

Admission into the Ghana Law School has been a contentious issue of the past few years in relation to the number of students that passes the entrance exams.

Critics have said the General Legal Council deliberately restricts people from gaining access to legal education.