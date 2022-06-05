RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 25 people killed as gunmen attack church in Ondo State in Nigeria

Evans Annang

More than twenty-five people have been reported dead from an attack by unknown gunmen in a church in Ondo State in Nigeria.

File photo1

The gunmen entered the church while service was going on earlier today and opened fire on the congregation, reports have said.

The incident took place at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo council area of Ondo State capital.

According to one eyewitness, the bandits numbering five stormed the church during service and shot members.

He told the Vanguard in Nigeria that: “lt was like a movie, they invaded the church and shot indiscriminately. Several people were killed including children and women.”

“It was when they wanted to abduct the priest that they threw dynamite into the church.”

The motive and the group behind the attack remains unknown, however, state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami said the command would speak on the ugly incident later.

More details later

