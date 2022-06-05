Over 25 people killed as gunmen attack church in Ondo State in Nigeria

The incident took place at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo council area of Ondo State capital.

According to one eyewitness, the bandits numbering five stormed the church during service and shot members.

He told the Vanguard in Nigeria that: “lt was like a movie, they invaded the church and shot indiscriminately. Several people were killed including children and women.”

“It was when they wanted to abduct the priest that they threw dynamite into the church.”

The motive and the group behind the attack remains unknown, however, state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami said the command would speak on the ugly incident later.