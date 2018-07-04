Over 40 acres of rice farm destroyed by floods

news

A heavy downpour at Etwereso in the Akyemansa district of the Eastern region has led to the destruction of over 40 acres of rice fields.

The community was hit by severe rainfall over the weekend, leading the several towns being flooded.

READ ALSO: Tragedy: Flood kills seven in Kumasi

The Akyemansa district was the worst hit, with the floods destroying over 40 acres of rice fields belonging to farmers.

Some farmers lamented the situation, explaining that the washing away of their farms could lead to rice shortage in the country.

Accra-based Class FM reports that the destroyed rice had gotten to maturity stage and would have been harvested in few days if not for the rains.

The farmers subsequently called on government and other agencies to intervene to help them deal with the situation.

READ ALSO: Quality Bus System: Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries

They explained that the development was frustrating as they need to pay back loans they acquired from banks to cultivate their farms.

Meanwhile, similar floods were recorded in Kumasi and Accra, with the heavy rains destroying properties, whiles some persons also lost their lives.