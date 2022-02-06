Over 40 passengers escape unhurt after bus catches fire on Accra-Kumasi highway

The Graphic Online reports that the incident, which involved an O.A Zhongtong bus with registration number AS 8249-19, happened early on Saturday morning.

Narrating what happened, the driver of the vehicle, Anim Richmond, said he saw smoke coming from underneath the vehicle when he reached a section of the road at Akim Fisher near Asiakwa junction.

The 52-year-old explained that the situation forced him to park and ask the passengers to all alight.

Shortly after they disembarked, the bus flared and the fire ultimately burned the vehicle beyond recognition.

Fortunately, though, all the passengers managed to escape unhurt before the Ghana National Fire Service arrived to contain the situation.