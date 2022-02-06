RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 40 passengers escape unhurt after bus catches fire on Accra-Kumasi highway

Emmanuel Ayamga

More than 40 passengers were lucky to escape unscathed after the bus they were travelling in caught fire.

O.A Zhongtong bus burned beyond recognition
The bus was carrying the passengers from Tumu to Accra when it caught fire on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The Graphic Online reports that the incident, which involved an O.A Zhongtong bus with registration number AS 8249-19, happened early on Saturday morning.

Narrating what happened, the driver of the vehicle, Anim Richmond, said he saw smoke coming from underneath the vehicle when he reached a section of the road at Akim Fisher near Asiakwa junction.

The 52-year-old explained that the situation forced him to park and ask the passengers to all alight.

Shortly after they disembarked, the bus flared and the fire ultimately burned the vehicle beyond recognition.

Fortunately, though, all the passengers managed to escape unhurt before the Ghana National Fire Service arrived to contain the situation.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Inspector Francis Gomado, said the bus will be towed from the scene.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

