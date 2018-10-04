Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study

news

From January to December in 2017, public health facilities in the country have recorded 53,114 cases related to abortion.

These statistics were revealed by Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), a health-inclined non-governmental organisationn said unsafe abortion also recorded 13,918 in the same period as compared to 15,325 unsafe abortion cases in 2016.

He made this known at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region during the commemoration of the 2018 Safe Abortion Day.

According to reports by the GNA, the provision of safe and legal abortion remains essential to achieving goals three and seven of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of access to sexual and reproductive health.

He said there is the need for government to commit more resources-financial and logistics to provide comprehensive sexual education-family planning counselling, access to safe abortion and contraceptives.

The International Safe Abortion Day, which falls on September 28, every year, was instituted by the Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) for action towards decriminalisation of abortion.

Ahenu expressed regret that unreported cases of unsafe abortion were killing many women in the country due to the laws prohibiting abortion.

"Many desiring women and girls cannot easily access effective contraceptives and safe abortion services as well as family planning services. This is affecting them seriously as most of them prepare and apply concoctions to terminate unintended pregnancies", he added.

Globally, Ahenu said, 25 million unsafe abortion cases occur every year, according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said the Global Gag Rule Policy of the United States remained the major contributory factor.

The Policy denies US funding of family planning and population assistance programmes.

He said his NGO was determined to use all available resources to intensify advocacy campaign on safe abortion and easy access to contraceptives to help reduce maternal mortality.