Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study


Health Alert Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study

Figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reveal that 53,114 abortions were recorded in 2017 alone.

  • Published:
play

From January to December in 2017, public health facilities in the country have recorded 53,114 cases related to abortion.

These statistics were revealed by Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), a health-inclined non-governmental organisationn said unsafe abortion also recorded 13,918 in the same period as compared to 15,325 unsafe abortion cases in 2016.

He made this known at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region during the commemoration of the 2018 Safe Abortion Day.

READ MORE: After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby

According to reports by the GNA, the provision of safe and legal abortion remains essential to achieving goals three and seven of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of access to sexual and reproductive health.

He said there is the need for government to commit more resources-financial and logistics to provide comprehensive sexual education-family planning counselling, access to safe abortion and contraceptives.

The International Safe Abortion Day, which falls on September 28, every year, was instituted by the Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) for action towards decriminalisation of abortion.

Ahenu expressed regret that unreported cases of unsafe abortion were killing many women in the country due to the laws prohibiting abortion.

play

 

"Many desiring women and girls cannot easily access effective contraceptives and safe abortion services as well as family planning services. This is affecting them seriously as most of them prepare and apply concoctions to terminate unintended pregnancies", he added.

Globally, Ahenu said, 25 million unsafe abortion cases occur every year, according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said the Global Gag Rule Policy of the United States remained the major contributory factor.

READ MORE: 42-year-old man jailed for impregnating his own daughter

The Policy denies US funding of family planning and population assistance programmes.

He said his NGO was determined to use all available resources to intensify advocacy campaign on safe abortion and easy access to contraceptives to help reduce maternal mortality.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Funeral Rites: Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe goes home today Funeral Rites Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe goes home today
Education: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Education GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
Banking Sector: Otumfuo wants BoG Governors banned from establishing banks Banking Sector Otumfuo wants BoG Governors banned from establishing banks
Corruption: I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption – Afriyie Ankrah Corruption I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption – Afriyie Ankrah
US First Lady: ‘Thank You Ghana’ – Melania Trump grateful for memorable visit US First Lady ‘Thank You Ghana’ – Melania Trump grateful for memorable visit
Killings: Rawlings must apologize for murder of judges - Okudzeto Killings Rawlings must apologize for murder of judges - Okudzeto

Recommended Videos

Melania Trump: US First Lady visits Ghana hospital on first solo tour Melania Trump US First Lady visits Ghana hospital on first solo tour
Local News: Ghanaian-piloted A380 aircraft touches down to rousing welcome Local News Ghanaian-piloted A380 aircraft touches down to rousing welcome
United Nations: Hannah Tetteh starts work as Director-General for UN in Kenya United Nations Hannah Tetteh starts work as Director-General for UN in Kenya



Top Articles

1 Rebuttal Convert your church into factory to save economy –...bullet
2 Accra Floods The worst flood photos following Monday’s downpour in Accrabullet
3 Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding receptionbullet
4 No Discrimination! Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana instantly ended...bullet
5 US First Lady First photos of Melania Trump's arrival in Ghanabullet
6 Mrs Trump’s Visit 6 things you need to know about Melania...bullet
7 False Reports Social media users blast Ace Ankomah over...bullet
8 Video This awesome dancing pastor is going viralbullet
9 FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghanabullet
10 US First Lady Melania Trump tours Cape Coast Castlebullet

Related Articles

In Asamankese 42-year-old man jailed for impregnating his own daughter
Murder Man detained for killing pregnant woman and son
Trial Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again
Paedophilia Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort pregnancy after defilement
Ghana Police IGP admits there are criminal cops in the Police Service
Abortion 986 adolescent girls in Gt. Accra committed illegal abortions in 2017
Unprotected Sex HIV cases increase among teens in Tema
Teenage Pregnancy 10 and 13-year-olds are getting pregnant the more in Cape Coast
Murder 22-year-old Ghanaian stabbed to death in Tottenham
Ashanti Region Rival groups in violent clash at Ahwiaa; scores injured

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity...bullet
10 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one...bullet

Local

Graduate Employment 90,000 NABCO applicants accept placements
Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed 'robbers'
Violence Angry youth attack police station to free suspect
New Role Hannah Tetteh begins work as UN Director General in Kenya
Kennedy Agyapong
Allegations Pastors using TV and radio to destroy Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
X
Advertisement