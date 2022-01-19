RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Owusu Bempah ‘dodges’ court, case adjourned to Feb 2

Authors:

Evans Annang

The founder and leader and Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has failed to show up for court in his assault trial.

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah
Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

The controversial man of God’s inability to appear in court led to the postponement of the trial.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Rosemary Baah Torsu noted that the accused had written to the Court about his inability to attend to it today.

She thus adjourned the trial to February 2, 2022.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah is standing trial with Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum who have all pleaded not guilty to charges of offensive conduct, assault on police officers, and causing unlawful damage.

They are said to have assaulted police personnel who were deployed to invite the reverend minister to assist police in investigating allegations of the threat of death levelled against him.

The court granted Rev. Owusu Bempah a self-recognisance bail of GHS 100,000.

His aides were each granted bail of GHS100,000 with two sureties.

Also, the pastor was granted a GHS400,000 bail in another case in which he, together with three others: Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum, was charged for causing harm and unlawful damage to a police vehicle.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

