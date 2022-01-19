Owusu Bempah ‘dodges’ court, case adjourned to Feb 2

The Court presided over by Mrs. Rosemary Baah Torsu noted that the accused had written to the Court about his inability to attend to it today.

She thus adjourned the trial to February 2, 2022.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah is standing trial with Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum who have all pleaded not guilty to charges of offensive conduct, assault on police officers, and causing unlawful damage.

They are said to have assaulted police personnel who were deployed to invite the reverend minister to assist police in investigating allegations of the threat of death levelled against him.

The court granted Rev. Owusu Bempah a self-recognisance bail of GHS 100,000.

I didn’t like what God showed me about the 2020 election outcome - Owusu Bempah cries Pulse Ghana

His aides were each granted bail of GHS100,000 with two sureties.