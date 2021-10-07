Bempah who is a member of the #FixingTheCountry Movement alleged that a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of the radio personality adding that Captain Smart has stolen a vehicle owned by the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Group of Companies.
#FixTheCountry convener gives IGP 14 days to arrest Captain Smart
The Communications Director of Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah has given the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo-Dampare, to arrest Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart.
According to him, "I have given IGP two weeks to arrest Captain Smart because there is a bench warrant for him. He stole Kwaku Oteng's car and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest but it has not been done."
He said if the IGP fails to arrest the radio personality, the members of the #FixingTheCountry Movement will arrest him.
Speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi radio, he said "We (#FixingTheCountry Movement) are giving him [Dampare] two weeks to arrest Captain Smart else we will do it ourselves. If we do it, no one should blame the president. If Reverend Owusu Bempah could be detained by the IGP and no one would complain then Captain Smart is not above the law."
"When the time comes and we take action, no one should accuse us of misbehaving because we have citizen vigilantes. We are citizen police and we will not allow Captain Smart to disrespect the court. We will arrest him and hand him over to the IGP. It is not a big task, we can easily do it," he added.
