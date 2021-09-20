Owusu Bempah to reappear in court

The court had earlier remanded him together with three other accomplices.

The three are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum. Two other suspects are on the run and the Police are pursuing them.

Owusu Bempah and his accomplices were together charged with six counts.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges including threatening to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Owusu Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises.

The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agradaa.

The police in a statement said "Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others have been arrested.