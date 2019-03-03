Affected residents say they felt a strong vibration running underneath their homes, forcing some of them to abandon their homes.

The affected areas included: Gbawe, Sowutuom, Old Kasoa Barrier, New Bortianor, Awoshie, Abelemkpe, Tabora, Achimota, Ablekuma, Kissiman, Westland, Laterbiokorshie, Legon and McCarthy Hill.

The tremor is said to have occurred around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

"Man, I felt that Earth tremor," a Twitter user wrote.

Another also wrote: "The ground just shook few minutes ago...another earth tremor or ebi imaginations ???"

"Charlie the earth tremor or whatever it is, was massive that I had to run out of my sitting room. I thought it was a thunder but the way the house shook eeeeeerh. God is massive indeed!," a Twitter user said.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority warned last year that some parts of the country could soon experience an imminent earthquake.

According to Senior seismologist Nicholas Opoku, residents living around the affected areas should be worried.

He said the signs picked up have so far not been encouraging.

“We should be scared if where these events are occurring have human exposure, buildings and societal activities.

“We have been talking about earthquakes all these while. The fault systems that give rise to these earthquakes are active and they can give a big earthquake in future which can be disastrous,” Mr. Opoku said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

He further called for people living in earthquake prone areas to be evacuated immediately.

According to him, “if we don’t build there at all we have low risks”.