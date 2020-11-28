He is also the Executive Director of the Centre for Regional Integration in Africa (CRIA).

According to a statement from the Board of Trustees and Secretariat of CRIA, it announced the death of Prof. Asante, who doubles as a board member of the National Peace Council (NPC).

It said "It is with profound sorrow that the Centre for Regional Integration in Africa (CRIA) Board of Trustees and Secretariat announced the loss of the beloved Founder of the Centre. May PROF SKB ASANTE rest in eternal peace."

Nana Prof S K B Asante

Prof. Asante is also a lawyer. He is an International Arbitrator and served as International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce, International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

He attended Achimota School and holds an MPhil in African Studies from the University of Ghana and was a Fellow of Legon Hall and one of its first student's residents.

He holds a JSD from Yale University Law School, 1965; LLM, London University, 1958; LLB, from the University of Nottingham,1956.